African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: European heavyweights battle for Nicolas Pepe

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

European heavyweights battle for Pepe

A host of European heavyweights including , , , PSG, Milan and are set to battle one another for winger Nicolas Pepe in the summer, according to Le10sport.

With a record of 19 goals and 11 assists in 33 appearances this season, Pepe's lightning pace and brilliance in front of goal have caught the attention of several clubs.

Last week, France Football reported that Inter Milan submitted a €60 million bid for the Ivorian star but recent reports indicate that Liverpool have made contact with Lille over the signing of the 23-year-old.

Premier League giants jostle for Ziyech

The Premier League's elites including , , Liverpool and are chasing playmaker Hakim Ziyech for a potential summer switch, the Daily Mail reports.

Ziyech has been in stunning form for the Dutch Eredivisie giants with 17 goals and 14 assists in 35 games this season.

His fine performances helped Ajax to the semi-final of the Uefa but Manchester City are said to be leading the race for the international with Ilkay Gundogan nearing the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League clubs face stiff competition from Bayern Munich who have also indicated interest in securing his services.

state Zaha's asking price

Crystal Palace have slapped a whopping £80 million price on their talisman Wilfried Zaha amid interest from league rivals and other European clubs, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Zaha recently revealed that he wants to play Uefa Champions League football, with Arsenal, Hotspur, and Inter Milan lining up for his services.

The Ivorian star is currently the highest earner at Crystal Palace but the club is getting used to the idea of losing their star player for the right price in the summer.

Diame casts doubt over Newcastle future

international Mohamed Diame has cast doubt over his Newcastle future after claiming that he is ready 'to go somewhere else' for regular football.

Diame is just two Premier League starts away from getting an automatic one-year renewal in his contract but the Magpies are yet to make a move with four games remaining before the end of the 2018-19 season.

The Senegalese midfielder who joined from in 2016, is in the final year of his contract and could leave the St James' Park for free in the summer.

Read more about Diame's comments here on Goal

Article continues below

Toure eyes challenge

Former Barcelona midfielder Yaya Toure is looking forward to a new challenge in either the United States or Asia next season.

Several rumours are surrounding the future of the ex-Cote d'Ivoire international after quitting Olympiacos in December. He has now stated the reasons behind his long absence and he hopes to play football for the next two to three years.

Read more here on Goal