African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Awoniyi edging closer to Liverpool exit

Awoniyi edging closer to Liverpool exit

Liverpool are close to offloading Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi on a permanent deal, according to Liverpool Echo.

The Reds are set to cash in on the 23-year-old who is attracting interest from a number of clubs this summer.

Since he moved to Anfield in August 2015, Awoniyi has not played a competitive game due to work permit issues, and he has been loaned out seven times.

Anderlecht sign TP Mazembe teenage star

Belgian First Division A club Anderlecht have confirmed the signing of Isaac Tshibangu on a three-year deal from TP Mazembe.

The 18-year-old is expected to continue his development in Belgium after contributing nine goals with four assists in 44 games for Les Corbeaux.

At the age of 16, Tshibangu made his debut for the DR Congo international team in a 3-2 friendly loss to Rwanda in September 2019.

Liverpool monitoring Bissouma

Liverpool have their sights set on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma as they seek replacement for departed Gini Wijnaldum.

According to Liverpool Echo , Bissouma is among the players on the Reds’ watchlist alongside Ajax’s 19-year-old midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Bissouma is reportedly a subject of transfer interest from Premier League rivals after he ended the 2020-21 season as the second-best tackler.

Ikpeazu leaves Wycombe for Boro

Uganda international Uche Ikpeazu has returned to Championship after Wycombe Wanderers suffered relegation last season.

Ikpeazu has penned a three-year deal with Middlesbrough where he will link up with Egypt’s Sam Morsy and Nigeria descent Chuba Akpom.

Zamalek release Ferjani Sassi

Egyptian Premier League club Zamalek released of Tunisia international Ferjani Sassi following the expiry of his contract, reports King Fut .

Sassi's contract with the Whites expired at the end of June and he is now free to join any club.

The 29-year-old midfielder has a contribution of three goals and six assists in the Egyptian top-flight this season and he is reported to be attracting interest from Qatar's Al-Duhail and Al-Rayyan.

Joe Obi leaves Serie B club Chievo

Nigeria midfielder Joel Obi has brought an end to his three-year stay at Serie B club, Chievo.

Obi left the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Thursday following the expiry of his contract and he is now a free agent.

The 30-year-old has spent the majority of his career in Italy with stints at Inter Milan, Parma and Torino.

His only spell outside Italy came in the 2018-19 when he spent the second-half of the season on loan in the Turkish Super League with Alanyaspor.

Arsenal agree £18m deal for Sambi Lokonga

Arsenal have agreed an £18 million deal for Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to Football London .

The Congolese descent is said to have agreed personal terms with the Gunners who are looking to bolster their midfield options this summer.

The 21-year-old, who is a brother to DR Congo's Paul-Jose M'Poku, caught the attention of Mikel Arteta's side after he made 37 appearances in all competitions with three goals to his name.

Newcastle's move for Lemina hits dead end

Mario Lemina's reported switch to Newcastle United has fallen through because of his age.

Daily Mail reports that the Magpies owner Mike Ashley is reluctant to pay a fee of around £4 million for the Gabon international who will turn 28 in September.

Lemina has apparently fallen out of favour at St Mary's Stadium having spent the last two seasons on loan from the club, but the Saints have no interest in a swap deal.

Niang switches management

Rennes loanee Mbaye Niang has dumped his agent Gregory Gelabert to work with Badou Sambague, according to Foot Mercato .

The new management is expected to help the Senegal striker sort out his future at the Roazhon Park after he spent the second half of last season on loan with Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli.

BS Group manage a host of players including Lille's Timothy Weah, Bordeaux's Sekou and West Ham United's Pierre Ekwah.

Atalanta intensify pursuit of Boga

Atalanta have intensified their efforts to sign Jeremie Boga from the Serie A rivals Sassuolo.

According to Foot Mercato , Gian Piero Gasperini's side have opened negotiations for the Ivory Coast international who scored four goals and provided two assists in 27 Serie A matches last season.

The former Chelsea youth star is also attracting interest from Ligue 1 clubs Marseille and Lyon.

Onyeka closing in on Brentford switch

Brentford have agreed a deal with FC Midtjylland midfielder Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Sky Sports reports that the newly-promoted Premier League club has started working on his work permit in England and the 23-year-old will likely have his medicals in Denmark.

Brentford and FC Midtjylland are owned by Matthew Benham.

Dijon reach agreement for Traore

Relegated Ligue 1 club Dijon have found an agreement with Lens for the signing of Cheick Traore.

Foot Mercato reports that the Owls will sign the Mali international on a three-year deal with the announcement imminent in the coming days.

Traore has been at Lens since 2019 but he only managed 15 appearances in all competitions for two years. Last season, he played just 37 minutes of football in two Ligue 1 matches.

Manchester City plot Sadiq move

Manchester City are plotting a move to sign Almeria goalscoring machine Umar Sadiq.

According to AS , the Premier League champions want to sign the former Nigeria youth star and instantly loan him to Troyes where he will play in Ligue 1 next season.

After scoring 20 goals in 40 league matches in the Spanish second division, Sadiq has been a subject of interest from several clubs including Spartak Moscow and Eintracht Frankfurt, who have submitted their offers.

Keita Balde offers himself to Inter Milan

Monaco loanee Keita Balde is targeting a reunion with Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Transfermarket Web .

The Senegal winger spent the 2018-19 season at San Siro Stadium and he is keen on a return to link up with his former Lazio coach.

Balde, who left Lazio for Monaco in 2017, spent the last campaign on loan at Sampdoria where he scored seven goals in 25 Serie A matches.

Ziyech on AC Milan's wishlist

Hakim Ziyech is one of the Chelsea trio AC Milan are hoping to land this summer.

According to Sky Sports , the Rossoneri consider Ziyech as their top target to replace Hakan Calhanoglu, who joined their rivals Inter this week.

The Moroccan playmaker has only spent a season at Stamford Bridge where he contributed six goals and three assists in 39 games across all competitions.