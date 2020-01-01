African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Nigerian politician Orji Kalu wants to buy Arsenal

Orji Kalu wants to buy

The two-term Governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu is said to be ready to buy a 35 per cent stake in Arsenal, according to the Mirror.

Kalu, who is a serving Nigerian senator in the National Assembly, is aiming to help the Gunners end their 16-year wait for the Premier League with his investments.

“Our success with FC between 2000-07 has continuously increased my passion for football," Kalu said.

“As the pillar of sports in Africa, I am considering an investment in football and I will buy 35 per cent stake in Arsenal FC.

“Our target is to lift the and EPL, and valuable investment as well.

“Doing what you love and loving it is where greatness lies. I need 35 per cent of Arsenal to bring back trophies.”

Musa offered to Premier League clubs

Ahmed Musa is looking to return to the Premier League following his exit from Saudi club Al Nassr.

Teamtalk reports that the captain has been offered to , , , and but they are yet to make an offer.

Musa is also understood to have interest from clubs in , and .

Slimani attracting interest from

Saint-Etienne are considering a move to bring flop Islam Slimani back to the in January, claims L'Equipe.

The star has found it difficult to gather regular playing time at the King Power Stadium, playing just 19 minutes of football since the start of the season.

Slimani is in the final 18 months of his contract at Leicester and Saint-Etienne might want to bring the ex- striker, who contributed nine goals and seven assists in the French top-flight last campaign.

Eto’o linked with shock return to football

Spanish third division club Racing de Murcia are in talks to bring back former and MIlan striker Samuel Eto'o from retirement.

According to the club president, the deal is at a ’50-50’ level with support from their sponsors and a decision on the transfer would be made in the coming days.

