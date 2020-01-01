African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Manchester United close to signing Koulibaly

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Man Utd close to signing Koulibaly

are nearing the completion of a permanent deal worth around £60 million for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Mundo Napoli.

The international has been a target for the Red Devils in recent transfer windows and he is now set to move to Old Trafford in the summer.

Koulibaly's arrival ahead of next season would be a boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team as they look to strengthen their defence.

make Kessie enquiry

Arsenal are interested in strengthening their midfield with 's Franck Kessie but they face competition from London rivals, .

According to Corriere Dello Sport via the Mirror, the Premier League clubs are monitoring Kessie and could go head-to-head for his signature this month.

The international is reportedly valued around £20 million by the Rossoneri and he was close to switching to in the summer but a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers broke down on deadline day.

Eboue set for exit

Kouassi Eboue could leave Premiership outfit Celtic this month, Scottish Sun has reported.

With the Hoops keen on bringing in some fresh faces at the club, they are looking to ship out unwanted players at the club, with the Ivorian in the list.

Since his arrival from Krasnodar in 2017, Eboue has only played 12 league matches and he is yet to play a game this season.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Vakoun Bayo is desperate for a loan move away from Neil Lennon's team with Dutch and Swiss clubs interested in his signing.

Masuaku on Napoli's radar

West Ham United defender Arthur Masuaku has emerged as a transfer target for Napoli, with the club in search for a left-back.

According to Foot Mercato, the Naples outfit has contacted the representatives of the DR Congo international over the possibility of a deal this month.

Masuaku is tied to the London Stadium until 2024 after penning a new five-year deal in July.