African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Leicester City forward Ghezzal close to Besiktas move

make late move to sign Amad Traore

Manchester United have opened a discussion with on a potential signing of Amad Traore, according to BBC Sports .

The Ivorian forward has been delivering impressive performances for the Goddess' youth setup, and last season featured three times for the first team in .

Should the Red Devils secure the winger, he would be expected to stay at Gewiss Stadium until January before linking up with the Old Trafford outfit.

forward Ghezzal close to move

Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal is close to securing a move to Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas according to Sky Sports.

The international spent last season on loan with and it is believed he is a surplus to requirement at King Power Stadium.

Besiktas are said to have made the winger a priority signing as they aim to improve on their third-place finish in the Super Lig last season.

Slimani set for Leicester City departure

Sticking with the Foxes, Islam Slimani could finally end his four-year stay with Premier League club Leicester City after reports linking him to West Bromwich Albion.

The forward has struggled to establish himself at the King Power Stadium since joining the side in 2016 from CP. The 32-year-old spent time on loan with last season but did not impress enough to earn a permanent deal.

The Algeria international has strongly been linked with the newly promoted Baggies, who are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the transfer deadline.

open discussion to trigger Partey release clause

Premier League giants Arsenal have made a late move to secure the signature of Thomas Partey from club , according to Sky Sports.

The international has a £45 million release clause in his contract and the Red and Whites are unwilling to sell the midfielder for less.

Manager Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his side for the 2020-21 campaign as he aims to continue his Gunners rebuild.