African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Kilmarnock keen on former Everton forward Anichebe

keen on Anichebe

Scottish top-flight side Kilmarnock are interested in signing former Sunderland and forward Victor Anichebe on a free transfer.

According to Daily Record, the Killie are currently in talks with the forward over a permanent switch but they face competition from clubs in 's lower leagues

Anichebe has been training with Doncaster recently and has been without a club since he left Chinese outfit Beijing Enterprises in December 2017.

Aurier still on ’s radar

Despite their failed attempt this summer, AC Milan are still plotting a move for Hotspur defender Serge Aurier, Sport Mediaset has reported.

The side has identified the international as an alternative to Andrea Conti who has not really impressed Marco Giampaolo this season.

On Saturday, Aurier had a goal disallowed as Spurs bowed to at King Power Stadium.

Zidane targets Camavinga swoop

coach Zinedine Zidane is targeting a move for teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga, according to Diario Gol.

16-year-old Camavinga, born in Angola, has played in every match this season and also helped Rennes defeat PSG 2-1 in a league outing in August.

His impressive performances have earned him comparisons to PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

to shop for Afobe’s replacement

Bristol City are in the transfer market to find replacements for injured forward Benik Afobe.

Afobe, scorer of three league goals in five outings this season, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in training last week and he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Following the Robins’ goalless draw against on Saturday, coach Lee Johnson said the club will consider players available on a free transfer.

“There are a couple of frees out and about that we could potentially have a look at. A couple of agents have contacted us,” Johnson was quoted as saying by Football League World.

“It’s a possibility… I’m not too bothered about the type of striker as we’re pretty flexible with our formations. If you had an opportunity to take a top player that was fit, you would take it wouldn’t you? We’ll have a look.”