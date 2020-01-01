African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Inter Milan demand Moses medical report

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

demand Moses medical report before move

Inter Milan are interested in signing Victor Moses this month but they are demanding his fitness report from and .

Reports in Italy claimed the Nerazzurri want assurance the former international is injury-free before agreeing on a loan deal until the end of the season with the option to buy.

Moses who is currently on an 18-month loan at Fenerbahce, has played just six games in the Turkish Super Lig this term but the Blues are ready to release him for a price around £10 million.

PSG ready for Koulibaly move

French giants PSG are prepared to make centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as Thiago Silva's successor in defence.

According to Foot Mercato, the Parisians want to offer the international a salary of €12 million per year with Napoli set to accept an offer between €70-75 million.

Meanwhile, PSG face competition from , and even for the services of the 28-year-old.

Article continues below

close to completing Kadewere deal

French top-flight side Lyon should complete the transfer of Zimbabwe forward Tino Kadewere from Ligue 2 club Le Havre this week, Paris-Normandy has reported.

Lyon submitted an offer of around €14 million for the 24-year-old on Friday with both parties set to meet during the week for the finalisation.

Kadewere is currently the top scorer in the second-tier league with 18 goals in 20 Ligue 2 matches this season.