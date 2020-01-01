African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Bayern Munich have no chance of signing Hakimi

Bayern have no chance to sign Hakimi

Despite growing interests from German giants, stand no chance in the race to sign loanee Achraf Hakimi.

Hakimi is currently on a two-year loan at but the Bavarians, according to Kicker, might not be able to convince Zinedine Zidane's side for his services.

The Moroccan full-back has contributed six goals and six assists in all competitions for Dortmund this term.

step up chase for Kadewere

Lyon are taking a close interest in signing Zimbabwe's Tino Kadewere from Ligue 2 club Le Havre, according to Foot Mercato.

Rudi Garcia's side have been linked with several attackers this month as they look to strengthen their frontline following a severe knee injury to Memphis Depay.

Kadewere, scorer of 18 goals in the French second-tier this season, tops their shortlist and Le Havre are reportedly ready to accept offers between €10-12 million for the 24-year-old who is also attracting interest from the Premier League.

Milan weigh up Aurier bid

have reignited their interest in bringing Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier to , according to Football London.

The club is ready to submit a bid of £15 million as they look to provide more competition for Andrea Conti and Davide Calabria in the defence.

They, however, face an obstacle in signing Aurier who has become a regular fixture in Jose Mourinho's team and he still has two and a half years left on his contract.

turn down two offers for Seri

Championship outfit Fulham have rejected two offers from Lyon for Jean Michael Seri, Foot Mercato has reported.

Lyon tabled two bids of £9.4 million and £10.3 million but the Craven Cottage outfit are holding out for at least £15.4 million to release the Ivorian midfielder.

Seri who left Nice for 18 months ago, is currently on a season-long loan at who hold the option to buy him at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.