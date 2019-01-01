Afcon winner Yacine Brahimi joins Qatari’s club Al-Rayyan
Yacine Brahimi has joined Qatari’s club Al-Rayyan SC as a free agent after leaving Portuguese Primeira Liga side FC Porto.
The Algerian winger joined the Blue and Whites in 2014 from Spanish side Granada and made 148 league appearances, scoring 39 goals, including his 10 strikes last season, which helped Sergio Conceicao’s men finish as the league’s runners-up.
During his time with the Estadio do Dragao outfit, the forward won the 2017/18 Primeira Liga title and the Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.
ياسين إبراهيمي يجري الفحص الطبي— AlRayyanSC (@AlrayyanSC) July 22, 2019
اجرى الدولي الحزائري ياسين إبراهيمي لاعب بورتو الفحص الطبي بمستشفى اسبيتار، وذلك تمهيدا للتوقيع للرهيب.
إبراهيمي الحاصل مؤخرا على لقب كاس الأمم الأفريقية رفقة الجزائر سيلتحق بكتيبة الرهيب عقب التوقيع.
Yacine Brahimi conducted a medical examination pic.twitter.com/osgg3QbdeY
Brahimi played twice as Algeria won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in their history in Egypt, featuring in their second group game against Kenya and their 1-0 victory over Senegal in the final of the competition.
The former Rennes forward will link up with other African stars in Al-Rayyan such as Libya’s Al Dokali Al Seyed and Cameroon’s Franck Kom.
Brahimi has taken time to appreciate the coaches, fans and his former teammates at Porto after completing his move to Qatar.
“To my Portista family, you will stay forever in my heart,” he posted on Instagram.
“In Porto, I spent five unforgettable years of my life with my family. Here I discovered a city full of life and extraordinary people.
“A big thank you to all the supporters who warmly welcomed me on my arrival and always honoured and supported me, you are great.
“I would also like to thank the President, my coaches, the technical staff and my teammates. I wish with all my heart a lot of success and many more titles for FC Porto.”
