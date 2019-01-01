Afcon: Stephane Sessegnon, Steve Mounie headline Benin squad

Michel Dussuyer has released his final team for next month’s African showpiece in Egypt

Genclerbirligi midfielder Stephane Sessegnon and striker Steve Mounie have been named in Benin Republic’s 23-man squad to the 2019 .

Michel Dussuyer’s men will hope to manoeuvre their way past defending champions , and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

Sessegnon, captain of the Squirrels, has been suspended for his side’s opening Group F game against the Black Stars on June due 25 due to accumulated yellow cards in the qualifiers.

Notable omission on Dussuyer’s list is forward Rudy Gestede, while in-form Turkish-based striker Adana Demirspor is included in the squad.

As part of their preparation for the tournament, the Squirrels will play friendly games with Mauritania and Guinea on June 10 and 18 respectively.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fabien Farnolle [Yeni Malatyaspor, ], Saturnin Allagbe [Niort, ], Cherif Dine Kakpo [Buffalos].

Defenders: Junior Salomon [Plateau United, ], Olivier Verdon [Sochaux, France], Khaled Adenon [ , France] Moise Adilehou [Levadiakos, Greece], David Kiki [Red Star, France], Emmanuel Imorou [ , France] , Rodrigue Fassinou [ASPAC], Seidou Baraze [Yzeure, France].

Midfielders: Rodrigue Kossi [ , ], Jordan Adeoti [Auxerre, France], Mama Seibou [SC Toulon, France], Anaane Tidjani [US Ben Guerdane, Tunisia], Sessi D'Almeida [Yeovil Town, ], Stephane Sessegnon [Genclerbiligi, Turkey].

Forwards: Mickael Pote [Adana Demirspor, Turkey], Steve Mounie [Huddersfield, England], Desire Segbe Azankpo [Senica, Slovakia], Jodel Dossou [Vaduz, Lichtenstein], Cèbio Soukou [Hansa Rostock, ], David Djigla [Niort, La France].

Standby players: Abiola Katchon [Sun FC], Chasa-Deen Chaona [Al-Nejmeh, Lebanon], Cédric Hountondji [Levski Sofia, Bulgaria], Jean-Marie Guera [Enymba, Nigeria], Jacques Bessan [MO Bejaia, ], Yannick Aguémon [OH Louvain, ], Marcellin Koupko [CS Hammam-Lif, Tunisia].