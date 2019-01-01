Afcon: Senegal wait on Sadio Mane and Alfred N’diaye

The Terenga Lions have started preparation in earnest for the African showpiece in Egypt with 23 players already in camp

forward Sadio Mane and Malaga midfielder Alfred N’diaye are yet to arrive ’s training camp in Saly.

The duo are part of coach Aliou Cisse’s 25-man provisional squad to the 2019 in .

Last Saturday, Mane helped Liverpool clinched the Uefa trophy following their 2-0 victory over Premier League rivals Hotspur.

N’diaye is still with Malaga as they continue in their quest to secure promotion to the Spanish .

The 29-year-old will be expected to feature for Victor Sanchez’s men when they take on Elche in a Segunda Division game on Saturday.

Malaga are third on the table with 71 points from 41 games and will contest a playoff for a chance to return to the Spanish top-flight.

Mane and N’diaye will be expected to team up with the Terenga Lions before their friendly game against on June 16.

In , Senegal will hope to manoeuvre their way past Group C rivals , and for a chance to reach the knockout stage of the biennial tournament.