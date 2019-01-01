Afcon: Selemani Ndikumana axed from Burundi squad ahead of Nigeria showdown

The 32-year-old forward has been dropped from Olivier Niyungeko’s squad, hours before their Afcon opener in Alexandria

Captain Selemani Ndikumana has been axed from Burundi's squad ahead of their opening game against on Saturday.

Goal understands that the decision to drop Ndikumana from the 23-man Afcon squad was reached on Thursday night, after he was found guilty of breaking disciplinary rules.

The 32-year-old did not feature in any of the Swallows’ build-up games to the tournament in and was an unused substitute against on June 17.

Before his eviction from the team's camp in Alexandria, Ndikumana was the oldest player in Olivier Niyungeko's team at the age of 32 and also the second top scorer for the country with 12 goals behind Fiston Abdul Razak [18].

Burundi will play Nigeria in their debut Africa Cup of Nations match without the former Molde forward who has 33 international caps under his belt.