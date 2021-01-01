Afcon Qualifiers: Liverpool star Salah in Egypt squad for Kenya clash

The Pharaohs are targeting maximum points to seal their place in the finals after a 1-1 draw in the first meeting

Liverpool FC star Mohamed Salah is among the 28 players summoned by Egypt coach Hossam El-Badry ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya.

Harambee Stars will be hosting the Pharaohs in Nairobi on March 25 in a Group G tie aiming at maximum points to revive their slim chances of making it to the finals in Cameroon. El-Badry will be hoping the Reds star will strike to help his team get a win after they were held to a 1-1 draw in Alexandria, Egypt in the first round.

The 28-year-old is among the five foreign-based players in the squad. Others are Arsenal midfielder Mohammed Elneny, Mahmoud Trezeguet of Aston Villa FC, Galatasaray's Mostafa Mohamed, and Ahmed Hegazi of Ittihad Jeddah SC.

Islam Issa of Pyramids FC and Ahmed Yasser Rayan are the players who have been called into the team for the first time while Mostafa Fathi makes a return to the team after a four-year absence alongside Mohamed Farouk who last played for the team in 2014.

The Pharaohs are top of the group with eight points alongside Comoros who are second with the same number of points but with an inferior goal difference.

Harambee Stars are third with three points while Togo are bottom of the table with a point.

Article continues below

While the East African outfit will play Togo away in Lome in their final group game, the Pharaohs will be at home against Comoros. The top two teams will play in the finals in Cameroon.

Egypt provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly SC), Mahmoud Gennesh (Zamalek SC), Mohamed Bassam (Tala’a El-Gaish SC), Amer Amer (Ceramica Cleopatra FC).



Defenders: Mohamed Hany, Ayman Ashraf, Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly SC), Omar Gaber, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Ayman Mansour (Pyramids FC), Ahmed Fetouh, Mahmoud El-Wensh (Zamalek SC), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah SC).



Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal FC), Amr El-Sulya, Hamdi Fathi, Mohamed Magdy Afsha (Al Ahly SC), Tarek Hamed, Ahmed Sayed Zizo (Zamalek SC), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool FC), Mahmoud Trezeguet (Aston Villa FC), Mohamed Farouk, Islam Issa (Pyramids FC), Mostafa Fathi (Smouha SC).



Forwards: Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray S.K.), Hossam Hassan (Smouha SC), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (Ceramica Cleopatra FC), Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly SC)