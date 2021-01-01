Afcon Qualifiers: 'Kenya and Tanzania can get maximum points from remaining matches' - Williamson

The British tactician concedes the games will be tough but exuded confidence that the East Africans will win the matches to advance

Former Kenya head coach Bobby Williamson has conceded it will be tough for Harambee Stars and Tanzania in the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Harambee Stars are in Group G of the qualifiers with three points coming from the four games they have played. Kenya found themselves in a difficult position in the qualifiers after a 1-1 draw against Comoros in Nairobi and a 2-1 loss in Moroni in November.

Taifa Stars are in Group J for the race to Cameroon with four points from as many matches and need maximum points in the remaining games to seal their place in the finals.

Leaders Carthage Lions of Tunisia have already sealed their place in Afcon after collecting 10 points from the four games they have played. Equatorial Guinea are placed in the second position with six points while Libya sit bottom of the table with three points.

The Scot has discussed the matches that will be played in the following days.

"The matches are really difficult for both Kenya and Tanzania," Williamson told Goal on Thursday.

"Despite that, Harambee Stars are capable of beating Egypt at home and Togo away. The fact that they need six points to stand a chance of making it to Cameroon is a motivation."

"It is the same case for Tanzania; they have a tough outing away to Equatorial Guinea before hosting Libya. But they have a chance of winning the games to qualify for the biennial competition.

"I wish both teams all the best. The more teams from Central and East Africa qualify the better."

Kenya played Taifa Stars in a build-up game on Monday, winning 2-1. In an earlier interview, coach Jacob Ghost Mulee conceded it was not an easy game.

"I would like to appreciate Tanzania for the game they have played, like in the first half they played with a high tempo and were doing a lot of interchanges," Mulee told Goal.

[The tempo] disoriented us a little; then we had [Michael] Mutinda, we thought he had fully recovered from the injury he was nursing but it was not the case and we had to replace him."

However, the former Tusker FC coach was impressed with the outcome, further insisting the friendly matches will give him an opportunity to gauge the potential of every player.

James Saruni was one of the standout performers in the game and the coach has given his remarks on the goalkeeper.

"We had to make some tactical changes after the break to stop Tanzania's dominance which we witnessed in the first half," Mulee continued.

"As a result they did not have many chances after the break. But it has been a good build-up; we have gained. We are using the games to gauge every player out of the 27 we have in camp and see how things unfold.

"Saruni has been outstanding, he has done the work we wanted well and it shows he can be used in future assignments."