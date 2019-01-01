Afcon: Metz midfielder Victorien Angban hoping to make Cote d’Ivoire squad

The Chelsea loanee believes his performances with the Ligue 2 champions could earn him a spot in Ibrahim Kamara’s team

Metz midfielder Victorien Angban believes that he has done all he can to make Cote d’Ivoire’s squad for the 2019 (Afcon).

Angban moved to last July on a season-long loan from and played a crucial role in helping Metz win the Ligue 2 title. This guarantees them top-flight football next season.

The 22-year-old made 33 appearances across all competitions for the Maroons with a goal to his credit.

Ahead of Cote d’Ivoire’s participation in the Afcon next month, Angban admitted competition for places is tough for Kamara’s final 23-man squad.

“I tried to make my season in a club and it is now up to the coach [Ibrahima Kamara] to make his choice," Angban told Goal.

"I think that I fought to give the best of myself but the competition is there, there are very good players at my post."

The Elephants have been drawn against , Namibia and in Group D as they aim for their third Afcon title in .

Despite the 'Group of Death' tag, Angban is optimistic about their chances.

“We have a good group for sure and we will have a balanced team for this Africa Cup of Nations. The players are ready and we are all looking forward to it,” he concluded.