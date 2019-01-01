Afcon: Kenya coach Sebastien Migne will assess Musa Mohamed and Eric Ouma

The Harambee Stars gaffer is monitoring the duo ahead of their Afcon opener against Algeria

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne says he will need to assess the fitness of defenders Musa Mohammed and Eric Ouma ahead of 's opener against .

This comes after another defender, Brian Mandela, was ruled out of Afcon with a knee injury

Both Mohamed and Ouma started from the bench when Kenya played out a 1-1 draw against Democratic Republic of Congo in their final pre-Afcon friendly on Saturday.

"In the next days, we will be waiting for answers on Mohamed and Marcelo (Ouma) and as we also think of the first team to play against Algeria. We also want to bring the players to the field motivated and full of confidence," Migne told the Football Kenya Federation website.

"After landing in we will have a little training to acclimatise and prepare the players' bodies for the upcoming assignments. We will also try and watch other teams playing (when Afcon will have started) because I like when my players feel the competition."

Article continues below

Kenya will face the Desert Warriors on June 23 before entertaining Taifa Stars of four days later. The Lions of Teranga, who Harambee Stars are facing for the fourth time in Afcon's group stage, will be their last Group C opponents.

"We had good experience and performance against DR Congo but in the end, we drew but it was a good lesson for us. Now we shift focus and prepare against Algeria and we shall try to give good performance then," concluded the French tactician.

Kenya will play all the matches at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.