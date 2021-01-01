Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng keep spots as Ghana prune squad for South Africa showdown

The China-based duo are confirmed to take part in the third phase of preparation for the final hurdles on the road to Cameroon 2021

China duo Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Boateng have been retained as Ghana coach CK Akonnor pruned down his camping squad as preparations continue for their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

The only foreign-based players participating in the exercise, the two men, who are currently on holiday in Ghana owing to a recess of the Chinese Super League, joined up with 24 home-based players for the second phase of training last week.

An all-home-based contingent of 32 players was called up for the first phase last month.

The third phase of camp commences on Monday with 24 players, the Ghana FA has announced on their official website.

Currently top the table in Group C, Ghana are set to take on South Africa away on March 25 and Sao Tome and Principe at home three days later to wrap up their qualifying series.

The West African, whose main Black Stars team is virtually made of foreign-based players, are undertaking the camping programme as a proactive measure, amid concerns about the release of their foreign legion for the upcoming games.

Owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, foreign clubs have safety and health concerns in relation to the international travel of players.

Some clubs, particularly in England, are also worried about having to do without players even on their return from international duty because of mandatory quarantine protocols.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Crystal Palace duo Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew, Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew, Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey, Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu and Reading full-back Andy Yiadom will have to undertake mandatory quarantine should they travel to South Africa.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Addo (Aduana FC), Razak Abalorah (Asante Kotoko), Eric Ofori Antwi (Medeama SC)

Article continues below

Defenders: Ganiyu Ismail (Asante Kotoko), Yusif Mubarik (Asante Kotoko), Konadu Yiadom (WAFA), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Haruna Jamal Deen (Great Olympics), Christopher Nettey (Asante Kotoko) Joseph Agyei (Legon Cities), Dennis Korsah (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Midfielders: Gladson Awako (Great Olympics), Justice Blay (Medeama SC), Michel Otou (Great Olympics), Yaw Annor (Ashanti Gold SC), Rashid Nortey (Medeama SC), Maxwell Abbey (Great Olympics), Salifu Moro (Bechem United), Mubarak Wakaso (Jiangsu Suning), Joseph Esso (Dreams SC)

Forwards: Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Pro), Kwame Peprah (King Faisal), Kwame Opoku (Asante Kotoko), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United)