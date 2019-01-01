Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Attamah joins Ghana squad as Lumor pulls out of South Africa clash

The Rizespor man is the newest face in the Black Stars' camp ahead of Thursday's showdown with Bafana Bafana

-based defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has linked up with 's squad for Thursday's 2021 qualifier against as a replacement for the injured Lumor Agbenyenu.

The Rizespor full-back, who was one of the Afcon 2019 casualties when coach James Kwesi Appiah announced his 23-man squad for the November internationals, joined the camp on Wednesday, going on to take part in the Black Stars' final training session in the evening.

Goal understands his call-up is as a result of the withdrawal of Real Mallorca left-back Lumor, who sustained an injury during training on Tuesday.

Attamah is the latest addition to Appiah's original roster following similar late call-ups to Red Bull Salzburg left-back Gideon Mensah and right-back Mohammed Fatawu.

Deportivo midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, defender Mohammed Salisu and US-based Harrison Afful have all pulled out from the Ghana squad after being listed on the 23-man roster.

There has also been no official confirmation of the status of German-born winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei who has still not linked up with the squad on his first-ever invitation due to delays in securing a Ghanaian passport.

Ghana host South Africa in a Group C opener in Cape Coast on Thursday and play away to Sao Tome and Principe on Monday to complete their November round of internationals.

