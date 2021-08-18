Afcon 2021: Nigeria & Sudan 'not easy’ for Egypt - El Badry after draw

Nevertheless, the Pharaohs boss claimed his team have what it takes to progress to the knockout phase of Cameroon 2021

Coach Hossam El Badry stated that Egypt’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group "was not easy", following Tuesday night's draw in Cameroon.

The seven-time African champions were paired in Group D with Nigeria, Sudan and Guinea Bissau in the 33rd edition of the continental showpiece.

The Pharaohs will begin their quest for glory against Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles at the Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua on January 11.

Reacting to the draw, the 61-year-old admitted that his team have handed a quite balanced draw but expects tough fights from each of their opponents.

Nonetheless, he is upbeat that the North Africans will advance to the knock-out stage judging by the quality of players in his team.

“Our group was quite balanced and not easy due to the improvement of all these teams, who also have great players,” El-Badry told the media per Kingfut.

“I have great confidence in God and in the capabilities of the players to overcome this group and perform well to satisfy the aspirations of the Egyptian fans.

“The coaching staff and I are thinking about each stage separately.”

Unbeaten in their last eight international matches, Egypt will begin their race to qualify for the 2022 World Cup Qatar against Angola in September.

According to El Badry, that is his immediate concern at the moment.

“Currently, we are only focusing on the team’s journey in the World Cup qualifiers to achieve our target to qualify for the finals,” he continued.

“As we already reached our first target, which was to qualify for the African Cup of Nations.

Article continues below

“All the parties involved in the national team, starting with the president of the federation, Ahmed Megahed and members of its normalization committee, passing through the players and members of the technical, administrative and medical staff, bear a great responsibility in satisfying the fans and fulfilling their aspirations to be present in the World Cup.

“This would be a great honour for everyone who contributes to this great achievement. I ask everyone to continue to support the national team in this difficult and exceptional period that Egyptian football is going through.”

Despite hosting the 2019 edition of the biennial African football showpiece, Egypt crashed out in the Round of 16 following a 1-0 defeat to South Africa, with Thembinkosi Lorch’s effort sending Bafana Bafana through to the quarter-finals, where they lost to eventual bronze medal winners Nigeria.