Afcon 2021: Egypt coach Queiroz condemns Eto’o ‘war’ comments ahead of Cameroon clash

Egypt coach Carlos Quieroz has criticised the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) Samuel Eto’o for describing the semi-final of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as ‘war’ for his team.

The Pharaohs are scheduled to take on the host nation Cameroon at the Olembe Stadium on Thursday with the two countries eyeing a spot in the final.

Following their 2-0 win over the Gambia on Saturday, Eto’o went to the Indomitable Lions’ dressing room and charged them to get ready for war in the last-four as they continue the challenge to win the biennial showpiece on home soil.

However, the comments did not go down well with Queiroz and during a press conference on Wednesday, the Portuguese coach said Eto’o has sent a ‘very bad message’ to fans with the war tag.

"It's a very unfortunate comment, a very bad approach, a very bad message to the people of Cameroon," Queiroz said, per BBC Sport.

"To make this declaration of war before one game [shows he] didn't learn anything when he was in professional football.

"Football is not about war. Football is about celebration, it's about joy, it's about happiness."

"To the war that was proposed by Mr Eto'o - we are going to answer with the best football, the best attitude, the best quality because this what the people expect from us," Queiroz insisted.

"This is what the world wants - the Africa Cup of Nations to create honour, dignity - it cannot be a war - give me a break.”

Queiroz added that he is expecting the African football governing body to take action and he wants Eto’o to take back his words.

"I think it is something I will leave to Caf [the Confederation of African Football] because one comment like this deserves a red card,” he continued.

"I am making an appeal to Mr Eto'o, who played professional football, to correct his words because this cannot be a war," he continued.

"Football is a celebration, it's happiness and we have the honour to put the hands together with Cameroon and produce a fantastic football show - that's our job."