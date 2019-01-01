Afcon 2019: We fought our hardest against Algeria – Iwobi

The Super Eagles attacker remains optimistic about the future of the team despite humbling defeat against the Desert Foxes

and forward Alex Iwobi believes ‘the future is bright’ for the Super Eagles despite seeing their dream crushed by on Sunday night.

star Riyad Mahrez sent the Algerian fans inside the Cairo International Stadium into a frenzy, after he converted a last-minute free-kick to pit the Desert Foxes against in the final.

The North Africans initially took the lead in the 40th minute – courtesy of a William Troost-Ekong own goal - however, Odion Ighalo drew the West Africans level from the penalty spot, following a handball inside the box by Aissa Mandi.

Iwobi, who featured for the entirety of the game, suggests 'it just wasn’t to be’ for Nigeria, following a dominating display from Djamel Belmadi’s men.

“We fought our hardest but it just wasn’t to be,” the 23-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for all the Nigerian fans that have supported us throughout the journey, the future is bright and there’s definitely still more to come.”

Article continues below

Third place is what Nigeria will be aiming for when they tackle on July 17 at the Al-Salam Stadium.