Afcon 2019: Uganda to fight for World Cup slot after exit – Alan Kateregga

Despite his team's Afcon exit, the midfielder was bullish about Uganda's future tournament prospects

Cranes midfielder Alan Kateregga believes inexperience was the reason why his side was eliminated from 2019 African Cup of Nations finals by .

A Sadio Mane strike was all the Lions of Teranga needed to eliminate the last remaining East African side from the competition.

Speaking to reporters after the match, the attacking midfielder admitted their Afcon target had been met but next time will be better.

“It [elimination] has everything to do with inexperience, we were here last time [2017] and this, next time we should be better.

“We came and made it to the Round of 16 which was our main target. Our next focus is the World Cup, we want to go to the World Cup.

"We had our chances we did not take them, they had theirs and they took them. Unfortunately, we have to go home now, but we are glad we made it to the Round of 16, next time when we come we want top eight."

Benin made it to the quarter-finals after eliminating on post-match penalties, with Senegal joining them later on.