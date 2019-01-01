Afcon 2019: Uganda coach Desabre undecided on starting Juuko against Zimbabwe

Uganda Cranes will need a win on Wednesday against The Warriors to seal their place in the knockout phase

Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre is undecided whether to field Murushid Juuko against Zimbabwe.

The tough tackling defender was booked in the 2-0 win against DR Congo on Saturday, and another caution against The Warriors means he will miss the final game against hosts .

In an interview with Kawowo, the Frenchman says he might bring in another player in place of Juuko.

“He took a yellow card (Murushid Juuko) in the first game. We have many players on the team. We need to manage the team. I will take a decision in the coming hours whether to play him or rest him.”

Desabre has also lauded specific players for their influence in the team, saying they are key in his Cranes squad.

“It is not important to speak about one player. About Faruku Miya, he shows the commitment. He is the playmaker of the team. He has quality and I am very happy to add him to the team,” Desabre continued.

“Like Dennis Onyango or Farouk Miya, Emmanuel (Okwi) is also very important. He has played in Europe at some stage. He has a good spirit. He is a good guy and has a lot of experience about Africa with his club, Simba Sports Club.”

Uganda will seal their place in the knockout phase if they beat Zimbabwe.