Afcon 2019: Twitter reacts as Nigeria beat South Africa in the quarter-finals

We are half way through the quarter-final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after rivals Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana clashed in Egypt

beat 2-1 in a dramatic encounter at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night.

The game started slowly before Samuel Chukwueze's opener in the 27th minute. It was then up to Bafana Bafana to get into the game but the Super Eagles contained them very well.

That was until VAR came to Bafana's aid in the 71st minute. Goalscorer Bongani Zungu was in an offside position but he was played on-side since the ball wasn't passed to him by a South African player. Percy Tau's cross had actually struck the back of Nigeria's Odion Ighalo.

However South Africa let the game go in the 89th minute when keeper Ronwen Williams failed to clear a corner kick, allowing William Troost-Ekong to easily score into an inviting net.

We provide you with a massive Twitter reaction collection from both Nigeria and South Africa on the night. There is match anticipation from famous superfan Botha Msila.

We have video reaction from the VAR incident, fan reaction from the stadium and big screens elsewhere.

We also discover that there are many supporters impressed with the performance of Chukwueze. Finally, there are just as many Nigerian fans who loved to comment they ate 'Banana Banana' on this night.

It might NOT be 80K fans at the Cairo Stadium tonight but we have our 80K voices invested in @LadyD_IronLady and @MsilaBotha 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #marawatv #MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/baossgbGCa — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 10, 2019

Nothing to see here, just Messi taking A selfie with his Idol Chukwueze #NGARSA #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/WLiEmtPeJt — King N●-N● 🌟 (@Zaddy_nomso) July 10, 2019

Whenever i see Iwobi with the ball, i'm like OMO GUNNER NIYEN!! I think the set up to chukwueze's goal is pure tactics. Argue with your keyboard #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/XEjGrNBBvJ — Berlin (@Hassan_Ajanaku) July 10, 2019

The super eagles already munching Banana banana... Oh sorry bafana bafana#NGARSA pic.twitter.com/wlMusBDwUA — Hon: Kipkirui Kigen 🖊 (@KeyganeBryan) July 10, 2019

"For Revenge" 😂



Egyptian fans have chosen the side to support in #NGARSA.#AFCON2019pic.twitter.com/9MHds9e8jx — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) July 10, 2019

Nigeria 1-1 South Africa



Goal scored 71st and goal awarded in the 74th minute.



⚽️ Zungu#marawatv #MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/UDSdjg28wl — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 10, 2019

Hello VAR my friend 😁 — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) July 10, 2019

SOUTH AFRICA ARE LEVEL 🇿🇦



VAR has come in to the aid of #BafanaBafana as they level matter against the #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/sjF9UqBwsQ — SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 10, 2019

Keeper ☹️ — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) July 10, 2019

Iwobi chukwueze Aina South Africa Musa #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/KJDTpN8EvS #NGARSA — Nsisong Michael #bbnaija (@michael_nsisong) July 10, 2019

Look at the unity, nothing like it was a Christian that score the goal or it was a Muslim that gave assist, we were all after Nigeria’s 🇳🇬 victory. Let’s keep the hatred aside, understand our differences and build a greater Nigeria irrespective of tribe or religion #SuperEagles — Abdullahi Yusuf (@Ay_Bawaa) July 10, 2019

FT: @NGSuperEagles 2-1 @BafanaBafana , Nigeria progress to the semi-finals. Yheeer, to lose it at the end like that. Nigeria also had better chances though in this game. #AFCON2019 @Hollywoodbets #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/5dvfLMIjQu — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) July 10, 2019

Banana Banana of South Africa, #SuperEagles have eaten you guys up tonight with groundnut. 😂 #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/KCopSkW1Su — The Mouth That Eats Salt & Pepper 👅 (@Manlike_ED) July 10, 2019

Nigerian voodoo is the baddest..we no come play... Thank you super eagles.. We've made us proud..#NGARSA #RSANGA pic.twitter.com/CxGohMGR6y — Hokage of Benin 🇳🇬 🇫🇮 (@etinosirr) July 10, 2019