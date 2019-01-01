Afcon 2019: Twitter reacts as Nigeria beat South Africa in the quarter-finals
Nigeria beat South Africa 2-1 in a dramatic encounter at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night.
The game started slowly before Samuel Chukwueze's opener in the 27th minute. It was then up to Bafana Bafana to get into the game but the Super Eagles contained them very well.
That was until VAR came to Bafana's aid in the 71st minute. Goalscorer Bongani Zungu was in an offside position but he was played on-side since the ball wasn't passed to him by a South African player. Percy Tau's cross had actually struck the back of Nigeria's Odion Ighalo.
However South Africa let the game go in the 89th minute when keeper Ronwen Williams failed to clear a corner kick, allowing William Troost-Ekong to easily score into an inviting net.
We provide you with a massive Twitter reaction collection from both Nigeria and South Africa on the night. There is match anticipation from famous superfan Botha Msila.
We have video reaction from the VAR incident, fan reaction from the stadium and big screens elsewhere.
We also discover that there are many supporters impressed with the performance of Chukwueze. Finally, there are just as many Nigerian fans who loved to comment they ate 'Banana Banana' on this night.
Rallying Bafana Bafana#Reunion@MsilaBotha @LadyD_IronLady pic.twitter.com/c91h1kebSk— Aluvah_Legacy (@AlvinZhakata) July 10, 2019
#BafanaBafana are at it again 🔥#NGARSA #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/lxcVyrfxW0— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 10, 2019
#AFCON2019— Front Runner (@FrunSports) July 10, 2019
SOUTH AFRICA v NIGERIA
BAFANA BAFANA GOALKEEPER @ronwen30 MESSAGE FOR THE NATION BEFORE THEY FACE THE THE SUPER EAGLES TONIGHT @LimarMedia @Veli_Mbuli @Brand_SA #BAFANABAFANA #SUPEREAGLES #TOTALAFCON2019 #FRUNSPORTS pic.twitter.com/TyryGFJ9MW
It might NOT be 80K fans at the Cairo Stadium tonight but we have our 80K voices invested in @LadyD_IronLady and @MsilaBotha 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 #marawatv #MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/baossgbGCa— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 10, 2019
Nothing to see here, just Messi taking A selfie with his Idol Chukwueze #NGARSA #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/WLiEmtPeJt— King N●-N● 🌟 (@Zaddy_nomso) July 10, 2019
The South African @BafanaBafana team before and after meeting the @SuperEagles #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/fKn8ibLVYT— Hon. Enoch Cheruiyot. (@enochcheruiyot1) July 10, 2019
Whenever i see Iwobi with the ball, i'm like OMO GUNNER NIYEN!! I think the set up to chukwueze's goal is pure Arsenal tactics. Argue with your keyboard #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/XEjGrNBBvJ— Berlin (@Hassan_Ajanaku) July 10, 2019
The super eagles already munching Banana banana... Oh sorry bafana bafana#NGARSA pic.twitter.com/wlMusBDwUA— Hon: Kipkirui Kigen 🖊 (@KeyganeBryan) July 10, 2019
"For Revenge" 😂— Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) July 10, 2019
Egyptian fans have chosen the side to support in #NGARSA.#AFCON2019pic.twitter.com/9MHds9e8jx
Nigeria 1-1 South Africa— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 10, 2019
Goal scored 71st and goal awarded in the 74th minute.
⚽️ Zungu#marawatv #MarawaMoments #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/UDSdjg28wl
VAR you beauty. 1-1. pic.twitter.com/fJNIoj0PDc— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 10, 2019
Hello VAR my friend 😁— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) July 10, 2019
SOUTH AFRICA ARE LEVEL 🇿🇦— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 10, 2019
VAR has come in to the aid of #BafanaBafana as they level matter against the #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/sjF9UqBwsQ
Keeper ☹️— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) July 10, 2019
Rt if this guy gave you joy tonight #SuperEagles #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/hnpHGkJg1L— Mr. Bakare (@mrbakare_) July 10, 2019
Retweet if you’re proud of Nigeria 🇳🇬— Nsisong Michael #bbnaija (@michael_nsisong) July 10, 2019
.
.
Iwobi chukwueze Aina South Africa Musa #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/KJDTpN8EvS #NGARSA
Tough break for @ronwen30, silly mistake with grave consequences for #BafanaBafana. But you have to give it to @de4no22 for an outstanding match #AFCON2019#SuperEagles 2 - 1 #RSA🇿🇦. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/QLWgOGDRkp— Thabiso Sithole (@ThabisoSithole) July 10, 2019
Look at the unity, nothing like it was a Christian that score the goal or it was a Muslim that gave assist, we were all after Nigeria’s 🇳🇬 victory. Let’s keep the hatred aside, understand our differences and build a greater Nigeria irrespective of tribe or religion #SuperEagles— Abdullahi Yusuf (@Ay_Bawaa) July 10, 2019
Super Eagles to Bafana bafana #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/wdWA0PqnR8— Bankole🇳🇬 (@bankole_bis) July 10, 2019
FT: @NGSuperEagles 2-1 @BafanaBafana , Nigeria progress to the semi-finals. Yheeer, to lose it at the end like that. Nigeria also had better chances though in this game. #AFCON2019 @Hollywoodbets #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/5dvfLMIjQu— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) July 10, 2019
Banana Banana of South Africa, #SuperEagles have eaten you guys up tonight with groundnut. 😂 #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/KCopSkW1Su— The Mouth That Eats Salt & Pepper 👅 (@Manlike_ED) July 10, 2019
We 1-2 thank South Africans for providing DSTV so we can watch the #SuperEagles defeat the #BafanaBafana#NGARSA #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ajEbj4DGhV— Joseph Friks (@JFriks) July 10, 2019
We're using their Dstv and we still dey beat them 😂 is this not bully? #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #musa #chukwueze #SuperEagles #RSANGA #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/rJZBrDWlvY— JULY 14 (@samefestus) July 10, 2019
When someone says the Super Eagles of Nigeria ate the BANANA BANANA of South Africa #Iwobi #NGARSA #SuperEagles #Nigeria #Chukwueze pic.twitter.com/0GLJ8eaT2I— Buzi Brown (@brown_buzi) July 10, 2019
Nigerian voodoo is the baddest..we no come play... Thank you super eagles.. We've made us proud..#NGARSA #RSANGA pic.twitter.com/CxGohMGR6y— Hokage of Benin 🇳🇬 🇫🇮 (@etinosirr) July 10, 2019
South Africa right now🤣#SuperEagles#NGARSA pic.twitter.com/KNoOUjX3NM— Charles E. O. (@OziboOfficial) July 10, 2019
Retweet’ if you love Ekong #NGARSA #SuperEagles pic.twitter.com/UwbO6VWuWX— OGA Nelson (@theoga_nelson) July 10, 2019
Super Eagles of Nigeria Be Cruising into the Semi Finals Like: #NGARSA pic.twitter.com/3n2rsPJQTt— Philip This, Philip That! 👑 (@PhiiCoco) July 10, 2019