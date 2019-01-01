Afcon 2019: Tanzania coach Amuneke blames Senegal defeat on inexperience

The Taifa Stars lost to the Teranga Lions in their opening Afcon game at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo

coach Emmanuel Amuneke believes his side’s inexperience cost them against in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) game.

Goals from Milan’s Keita Balde and ’s Krepin Diatta condemned the Taifa Stars to a 2-0 loss in their opening Group C match.

The North Africans are only returning to the continental showpiece after 39 years and the Nigerian tactician believes his side’s nerves affected their performance.

“In this kind of tournament, experience matters a lot. Some of our players were nervous. We made a lot of mistakes, especially in the first half. The Senegal players dominated the midfield," Amuneke told the media.

“In football, you need a strong midfield to link up with the strikers to make the job much easier.

“Senegal are experienced having played at the World Cup as well. The majority of our players play in the Tanzania league but I know and believe that we can get better always.”

Tanzania will be expected to go all out against in their next group game to avoid an early exit from the tournament.