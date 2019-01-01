Afcon 2019: Morocco v Ivory Coast: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

A place in the knockout phase will be at stake when the Atlas Lions and Elephants clash at the Al Salam Stadium in Egypt

and are set to square off in the 2019 Group D match on Friday.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco began their group stage campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over a stubborn Namibia side last weekend.

While Ivory Coast's Elephants also recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over the 1996 Afcon champions, on Monday.

As a result, Ivory Coast and Morocco are placed at the top of the group standings with two matches left and the winner between the two teams will advance to the knockout stages.

The losing team can still progress to the round of 16 as either runners-up or one of the best four third-place teams.

Game Morocco v Ivory Coast Date Friday, June 28 Time 19:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC.

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel SuperSport 4 SABC 3

Squads & Team News

Morocco's accomplished head coach Herve Renard will face his former side, Ivory Coast for the first time since November 2017.

The French tactician, who guided the Elephants to the 2015 Afcon title, masterminded a 2-0 victory in favour of the Atlas Lions in a crucial 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

Renard is the only coach to win the Afcon title with two different countries and he is now looking to lead Morocco to their second continental title.

The former Zambia coach is likely to recall midfield maestro Karim El Ahmadi to the starting line-up after he featured as a substitute against Namibia, having recovered from an injury ahead of the game.

Influential midfielder Nabil Dirar, who netted against Ivory Coast two years ago, will be looking to play an important role in helping the North African giants emerge victorious.

Probable Morocco line-up: Bounou, Hakimi, Benatia, Saïss, Dirar, El Ahmadi, Aït Bennasser, Boussoufa, Ziyech, Amrabat, En-Nesyri.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast head coach Ibrahim Kamara is expected to stick with Jean Michaël Seri, despite the midfielder having been criticised after his poor performance against South Africa.

winger Wilfried Zaha could start from the bench once again as Ivorian tactician Kamara keeps faith with highly-rated attacker Nicolas Pepe and experienced winger Maxi Gradel.

The two-time Afcon champions will look to Jonathan Kodjia with the striker having opened his scoring account at the tournament against South Africa.

Probable Ivory Coast line-up: Gbohouo, Aurier, Kanon, Traoré, Coulibaly, Serey Dié, Kessié, Seri, Gradel, Pepe, Kodjia.

Match Preview

In Head-to-Head stats, Morocco and Ivory Coast have met 19 times according to the Fifa website.

Article continues below

Both teams have recorded six victories, while seven matches ended in a stalemate.

The Atlas Lions secured a 2-0 victory over the Elephants in their last meeting which was the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier in November 2017.

Two goals from Medhi Benatia and Nabil Dirar handed Morocco the victory in the Ivorian city of Abidjan.