Afcon 2019: Kenya will place all focus and efforts against Tanzania – Wanyama

Goal caught up with the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder to discuss Harambee Stars next game against Tanzania

Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama has stated Harambee Stars will have to do everything to beat on Thursday.

The Kenyan side started their campaign in the (Afcon) finals on a losing note after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat against in their Group C opener played at 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Sunday night.

The Spurs star has now challenged his teammates to make the game against neighbours Tanzania count.

“We lost to Algeria and everyone is not happy, we are not happy,” Wanyama told Goal.

“Our next match against Tanzania is very important and we need to win the match, we have to do everything and get a win.

“I know it will not be easy as Tanzania are also in need of a win but we will strive and try our best. We will put all the effort and focus on this match.”

Algeria and top Group C with three points each, while Tanzania and are bottom of the group after their respective 2-0 defeats.