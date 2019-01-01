Afcon 2019: Kenya must shift focus to the Tanzania game – David Owino

Harambee Stars will face Taifa Stars in a match they have to win to revive their hopes of making it to Afcon's knockout stages

Kenyan defender David Owino says they must quickly shift their focus to the match that is set for Thursday.

After losing their Group C opener against on Sunday night, the Zesco United defender believes that they still have a chance of making it to the knockout stage of the finals if they upset their neighbours.

“I think the result [against Algeria] was not very good but we leave that aside and put our focus on the next game against Tanzania,” Owino told Goal.

“We are looking forward to the next game because it is the only chance that we have now to revive our hopes of making it to the next stage

“As players, we have to come back very soon, and there is no time to mourn the defeat to Algeria, we must leave this defeat aside and prepare for the next game.”

Article continues below

Owino, who did not play any part in the match against Algeria, admits that they will face a huge battle against Tanzania.

“It will be more pressure to play Tanzania because it is a derby, it will be difficult even than against Algeria, we must be ready and I watched them against , they played very well, we have to prepare well for the match.”

Algeria and Senegal top Group C with three points each, while Tanzania and are bottom of the group after their respective 2-0 defeats.