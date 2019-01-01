Afcon 2019: Joash Onyango set to start for Kenya against Senegal in decisive tie

Positive news from the Harambee Stars camp as key players recover from injury in readiness to face The Lions of Teranga

Joash Onyango has recovered from injury and is set to start for when they take on in their final Group C match of the finals.

The defender has already missed two matches in – against Algeri and – but according to a close source with the team, he will be drafted into the squad to help the defence against The Lions of Teranga.

“Onyango is fit and good to start a match,” the source told Goal from on Sunday.

“He has trained today [Saturday] and there was no reaction to his injury and that means we can now use him for the game against Senegal. He is very eager to play because the injury he suffered came at the worst time as we were preparing to face in the opener.”

The source, who did not want to be named, further confirmed to Goal defender Philemon Otieno, who missed the East African derby against Tanzania, will also be available for selection.

“The positive news from camp here is that every player is now fit and available to start. It is now upon the coach to see which players deserve to start, that is not my work.”

Both Kenya and Senegal are fighting for a place in the last 16 of the competition as a win for either side will confirm the same on Monday.

The Harambee Stars last faced Senegal in the tournament in 2004, when they lost 3-0 in .