Afcon 2019: Ibenge rues DR Congo luck in Egypt defeat

DR Congo manager Florent Ibenge believes his side would have secured a better result against Egypt if key moments had gone their way

DR Congo manager Florent Ibenge bemoaned his side’s luck after their 2-0 defeat by in the on Wednesday.

Goals from Ahmed Elmohamady and Mohamed Salah inflicted a second successive defeat on the , which has put their chances of qualifying for the knockout phase of the competition in serious jeopardy.

Speaking after the game on Wednesday night, Ibenge, believed the final score might have been different if key moments went his team’s way.

“We were closer to a draw, but the crossbar denied us two goals before Salah’s goal, which made things difficult,” he told reporters.

“I want to congratulate on qualifying [to the Round of 16]. We tried until the end.”

Two defeats on the spin mean DR Congo are bottom of Group A and must win their final group game against third-placed Zimbabwe on June 30 to give them a chance of progressing to the next stage as one of the best third-placed teams.