Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: How Nigeria is anticipating their third-place match against Tunisia

FIFA NGA
The Super Eagles will clash against Carthage Eagles in the battle for bronze in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Wednesday night

Nigeria are the best nation at picking up third-place medals in Afcon history. On one hand this record makes them confident against Tunisia, but on the other hand, they won't view victory as a significant achievement.

That is the general feeling among Super Eagles followers who were hoping to win the title before losing 2-1 to Algeria in the semi-final. From social media you will notice many supporters are rallying closely behind their beloved team, even though they're out of the running for gold.

Nigeria wants to end their Egyptian campaign on a high, and the players from both sides want to approach this clash professionally at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.

We take a look at the mood of the Nigerian fans, and also provide you with photographs from Super Eagles training, thanks to Pooja media's Twitter.

Caf has provided us with photographs of Carthage Eagles training and various other posts to underline their appreciation for Tunisia's representation. Carthage Eagles were beaten 1-0 by Senegal in their semi-final encounter.

Then there's a panel discussion of the Tunisia and Nigeria clash by The Guardian Nigeria. Enjoy all the pre-match buzz here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

