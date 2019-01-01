Afcon 2019: Guinea achieved target despite Algeria defeat - Paul Put

A 3-0 defeat to the Desert Foxes ended the West Africans' sojourn in the biennial showpiece on Sunday

Guinea coach Paul Put stated that their target at the 2019 (Afcon) was to qualify for the knockout round.

The Syli Nationale were outclassed and eliminated from the tournament after a 3-0 loss to at the June 30 Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Youcef Belaili, Riyad Mahrez and Adam Ounas stretched Guinea's losing streak in the knockout stage of Afcon to five games.

After the encounter, Put assessed his team's performance and disclosed their objective was to progress from the Group B where they finished third behind Madagascar and .

"We’re building a team, the objective was to qualify, we did. We advanced past the first round, we work, we’ll carry on, we’re building," Put told Goal.

"We played against the best team now, we knew it would be complicated for us.

"We knew the strength of this team was that they always scored in the first 45 minutes, we need to be attentive and not conceded, and when we did concede, it was very difficult. When you give them space, you’ve lost."

Article continues below

The Belgian coach blamed his team's mistakes for the goals conceded while also admitting their challenge in scoring goals.

"I think that the start of the match, before we conceded, we were in the match, afterwards we made an error - we know the strength of this Algerian team is that they’re strong, they’re powerful, if you lose it’s hard to get back in the score, especially if you have problems scoring," he continued.

"In the second half, we committed an error in conceding the goal, and we saw that Algeria were better than Guinea today, they deserved the win."