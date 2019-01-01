Afcon 2019: Group D permutations

Group D comes under the spotlight on Monday evening, and here's what the teams need to do to qualify for the next round

Group D remains wide open even though have booked their place in the next round of the 2019 .

Morocco have picked up maximum points in both of their respective matches against Namibia and Cote d’Ivoire and victory over would also guarantee Herve Renards’ men top spot.

Meanwhile, the Elephants and Bafana Bafana are tied on three points with one game to go.

If Bafana pulls off a win against Morocco and the West Africans fail to claim maximum points against bottom of the table Namibia, Bafana would then advance as group winners, leapfrogging Morocco on head to head, who will finish second.

However, should Bafana draw or lose to the Atlas Lions and Cote d’Ivoire win, it will be Ibrahim Kamara’s men who would finish as runners up.

But if both Bafana and Cote d’Ivoire win, that will have three teams all tied on six points, with head to head used to determine the placings.

Should that happen, there is also the possibility of three teams advancing with an additional place available as one of the four best team third-placed teams in the group stage.

Furthermore, the door remains open for Namibia as well, who while it might seem unlikely still have a mathematical chance of reaching the Round of 16.

If the Brave Warriors upset the Ivorians and the results in other groups go their way, it could potentially give them an opportunity to sneak into the knockout stages as a best placed third team.

There are plenty of permutations but for the likes of South Africa and , in particular, winning is essential in order for them to keep qualification in their hands.