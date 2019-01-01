Afcon 2019 EXCLUSIVE: We are yet to realise what we’ve done – Algeria star Brahimi

A first-half effort in the Cairo International Stadium was enough to hand the Desert Foxes their second continental title

star Yacine Brahimi said they are yet to understand their historic feat after winning the 2019 .

On Friday, Djamel Belmadi’s men were crowned champions following their 1-0 win over in Cairo.

Baghdad Bounedjah's goal ended their 29-year wait for a continental title since their last triumph in 1990 on home soil.

Brahimi who was introduced as an 84th-minute substitute for Youcef Belaili, described the team’s feeling and dedicated the victory to Algerians around the world.

“It's something very extraordinary. Today, we seem not to realise it, but what we are experiencing right now is wonderful,” Brahimi told Goal.

“The one message I would like to give here is that it's not the team that won but the entire Algerian people. We are proud of them and we did this because of them.”

The midfielder played 22 minutes in the Desert Foxes' successful campaign in .