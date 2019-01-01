Afcon 2019: Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan Kouka ruled out of Round of 16

The Sporting Braga forward was withdrawn in the first-half against Uganda and won’t be available for selection until the quarter-final

forward Ahmed Hassan Kouka will miss the hosts' Round of 16 clash due to an ankle injury he suffered against on Sunday evening.

The Pharaohs won the game 2-0 after goals from Mohamed Salah and Ahmed Elmohamady resulted in Javier Aguirre’s troops ending the group stage with maximum points.

But the game didn’t go according to plan for Hassan Kouka, on his first start at the finals, he was forced off in the 25th minute after getting injured.

As reported on Kingfut, Egypt team doctor Mohamed Abou El-Ela, on Monday confirmed the Braga forward’s ankle injury will rule him out of action for five to seven days.

It means the frontman will miss the host nation’s Last 16 tie but he should be available for the quarter-finals if Javier Aguirre’s side progresses.

The first knockout round begins on June 6, with likely to play one of the third-placed teams from Group C, D or E.