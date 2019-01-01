Afcon 2019: Egypt must qualify as group winners – Pharaohs legend Ramzy

The Pharaohs coach stressed the significance of their final group game against Uganda before revealing his discontent at the team’s displays at Afcon

assistant coach Hany Ramzy has stressed the importance of claiming a positive result in their final group game of the against on June 30.

The Pharaohs have claimed two wins against Zimbabwe and Democratic Republic of Congo, which currently puts them ahead of the, Cranes who have four points.

However, the legend believes they can’t afford to drop the ball against the Cranes on Sunday if they want to top Group A.

“We have achieved the important thing which is reaching the knockout stages,” Ramzy told ONSports.

“What is more important now is to qualify as group winners.”

Warningly, the Pharaohs legend revealed his discontent at the side’s showings at the finals so far, and emphasised the need to improve going forward.

“We managed to get the win [against DR Congo], but we are still dissatisfied with the performance,” he admitted.

Article continues below

“There are a lot of things that should be improved and everyone is doing their best to achieve that. But so far our performances haven’t been the best.”

Egypt sit top of the table with six points and Sunday’s opponents, Uganda, have four, while Zimbabwe and the DRC have one and zero, respectively.

A draw in their final Group A game will be enough for Javier Aguirre’s men to end as group winners.