Afcon 2019: Egypt fans in red should support Kenya against Senegal – Sebastien Migne

Harambee Stars will come up against The Lions of Teranga in their final Group C match set for Monday at 30 June Stadium

Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne is banking on the Egyptian fans to help his side beat in their final Group C match of the finals.

The Harambee Stars will come up against a wounded Senegalese side, who lost by a solitary goal to in their second match, and a win for either side in the decisive clash set for Monday, will guarantee them a place in the last 16.

Coach Migne is now rallying the Egyptian fans to fill the stadium and support his side as they seek to make it past the group stages for the first time in history.

“I hope that the Egyptian fans who wear the same red colours like will fill the stadium to support us against Senegal. And then, you never know,” Migne told Goal in an interview.

The French coach has also revealed what he told his players at the half-time break that led to the team’s dramatic 3-2 win against East African neighbours on Thursday.

“During the break I told my players that it was a privilege to be at the Afcon and that they need to uphold the image of Kenya,” Migne continued.

"We know we might not get to the final but the victory would allow us to continue dreaming.

“Against Senegal, we will take some rest and then my staff and I will put our heads together to see how we will handle them. Right now, we have nothing to lose. It's going to be like the qualifier we played at home against which we won.”

Harambee Stars will receive a major boost against The Lions of Teranga with defenders Philemon Otieno and Joash Onyango set to return from injuries.