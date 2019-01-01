Afcon 2019: Draw against Tunisia not a bad result- Mali coach Magassouba

The Eagles’ coach admitted that he would have preferred a win over the North Africans in Egypt

Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba has expressed his satisfaction with the 1-1 draw against on Friday.

Coach Magassouba’s men took the lead on the hour mark when Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen dropped Diadie Samassekou’s corner into his own net.

However, 10 minutes later, former Sunderland man Wahbi Khazri levelled the scoreline with a well-taken free-kick to earn the Carthage Eagles a share of the spoils.

While reflecting on the solitary point from Friday’s game, Mali coach said he was happy his team was not defeated.

Article continues below

“We would have felt better if we won but a draw is not a bad result,” coach Magassouba told the media in .

With Friday’s result, Mali remain top of Group E with four points from their opening two fixtures, with one foot in the Round of 16.

Tunisia have two points and should seal their place in the knockout phase if they can record a win against Mauritania in their final group game next Tuesday.