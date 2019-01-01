Afcon 2019 beckons for Florentin Pogba as he signs for Atlanta United

The Syli Nationale have already qualified for the 2019 Afcon finals and Pogba could be back in the squad after finding a club

Defender Florentin Pogba’s chances of making a comeback into the Guinea national team have been boosted after he signed for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Atlanta United.

The former France youth international had been without a club since last June after leaving Turkish Super Lig outfit Genclerbirligi and has since been frozen out of the Guinea squad.

Now with Guinea having already qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament which is four months away, Pogba could be back in the national team if he earns some game time at Atlanta.

The MLS season kicking off early next month and Pogba’s inclusion in the Guinea squad to face Central African Republic in the final Afcon qualifier on March 22 would be the strongest hint of him making it to Egypt 2019.

“Thank God a new adventure starts. Hard work pays and will always pay. Thanks to all, who have supported me. God keep you well,” Pogba expressed delight on social media after signing for Atlanta United.

Meanwhile, former Guinea international defender Mohamed “Ofei” Sylla has died at the age of 44 in Conakry.

Without mentioning the cause of his death, the Guinea Football Federation (Feguifoot) announced the death of Sylla who played for Horoya, Ismaily, French side Vannes as well as Turkish clubs Gaziantespor and Denizspor.

"With the deepest pain we announce the death of Mohamed Sylla in Conakry on Monday 4 February 2019 due to illness," BBC Sport quoted Feguifoot as having said said in a statement.

"Feguifoot takes this opportunity to offer its sincere condolences to his family, his teammates and his friends."

Sylla featured for Guinea at the 1994 and 1998 Afcon tournaments.