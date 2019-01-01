Afcon 2019: Bafana Bafana must use speed to unlock Morocco - John Tlale

The 1996 Afcon-winning goalkeeper has backed Bafana ahead of their clash with the North African giants

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper John Tlale believes can unsettle if they use speed in their final 2019 Group D match on Monday.

The retired net-minder was part of the Bafana squad which faced the Atlas Lions at the 1998 Afcon finals in Burkina Faso and South Africa secured a 2-1 win.

"It will be a tough game against Morocco but the win against Namibia has boosted the morale of the guys. They will give us a tough time indeed but anything is possible in a game of football,” Tlale told Goal.

“Bafana have a chance to reach the next stage but they have to fight harder and show that they want to win it. I am hoping that Nambia will do well against Cote d'Ivoire and we have to do the job against Morocco for us to qualify.

“All I’m saying is that we need to ensure we will get full three points and hope Namibia will do better against the Ivorians, however, we must not rely on other teams to do the job for us."

Speaking about what impressed him the most during the clash against the Brave Warriors of Namibia, the former net-minder said having the likes of Hlompho Kekana has boosted the national side.

“Let me be honest with you, I always wanted to see the likes of Hlompho starting or being introduced in the games because he has experience when to comes to such games,” continued the legend.

“He is very confident because he finished the season well especially after being nominated for the Player of the Year award. I am sure he has something to offer.

“However, I am happy that Bongani [Zungu] came in at the right time and scored the goal for us.

"Although he didn’t play the game very well as we know his quality, he managed to show his quality and experience. I am sure if there is continuity the boys will definitely do well on Monday.

“I think it will be a physical game and one of the most tactically challenging games. I know Morocco are very disciplined tactically and it will be a different game compared to the one we played in 1998.

“However, Bafana must put the Moroccans under pressure from the first whistle, we must use speed and our technique and ensure we get goals.

“We have good combinations and I believe we can be able to unlock them to get goals pressure, speed, and skill to keep the ball. I think the more we keep the ball we will frustrate them. I am sure that will work for us and we will need to convert our chances."