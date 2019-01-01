Afcon 2019: Africa reacts to Sadio Mane brace for Senegal and Algeria's 100 percent record
Senegal beat Kenya 3-0, and Algeria beat Tanzania 3-0 in Afcon action as two of Africa's favourites turned on the style.
First we take a look at how the continent's football fans celebrated the performance of one of their most famous players, Sadio Mane at 30 June Stadium.
The Liverpool star got social media buzzing early for the wrong reasons after his penalty was saved by Kenya's Patrick Matasi in the first half.
Then in the second half his pace was just too much for Kenya's players in a counter attack. Mane used his physical power to win the ball and then outran Harambee Stars backline.
Late on he got another opportunity from the spot to make amends for the earlier miss. Mane struck his shot to the right this time as it crept low into the goal past Matasi.
Algeria were just too good for Tanzania at Al-Salam Stadium. In this game Adam Ounas impressed fans after scoring a brace of his own.
Islam Slimani had earlier opened the scoring for Algeria who topped the group ahead of second placed Senegal.
We can follow all the Twitter reactions from the fans below:
After all Senegal can't beat our Rugby team #KENSEN #KenyaVsSenegal pic.twitter.com/DM2izU8I1J— M10🗯 (@Bashee254) July 1, 2019
FÉLICITATIONS à l'Equipe nationale de football seniors du Sénégal🇸🇳 qui a battu le Kenya🇰🇪 3 à 0 et se qualifie en huitième de finale de la CAN 2019 pour affronter le l'Ouganda🇺🇬. Buts marqués par Ismaila Sarr et Sadio Mane (2). Sadio Mané a été désigné homme du match.— ACCOMPAGNONS MACKY (@Accompagnons_MS) July 1, 2019
Ndam rékk pic.twitter.com/SsskQIPe5n
It's All About Mane!— ken Ochonogor (@kenochonogor) July 1, 2019
29' - Penalty miss ❌
60' - Yellow card
71' - ⚽️
78' - ⚽️⚽️
FT: Kenya 0-3 Senegal
Penalty miss, yellow card and two goals, it was all about Sadio Mane!#TotalAFCON2019 #KENSEN pic.twitter.com/Guck6PhPFq
Sadio Mane won the Man of the Match in the game between Kenya and Senegal— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 1, 2019
2 Goals
84% Accurate passes
1 Long ball
3 Shots on target
4 Dribbles Completed
1 Penalty miss
7 Duels (won)
1 Shot Blocked#AFCON2019 #KENSEN #KenyaVsSenegal pic.twitter.com/UrUNZWSyIo
Sadio Mane scored twice to help Senegal guarantee their spot in the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 3-0 win against Kenya.— Si Señor (@Herbie_Amoako) July 1, 2019
Senegal finished second in Group C behind Algeria and will now take on Uganda in the last 16 on Friday. 🇸🇳
I cheer for the Fennecs 🇩🇿 in this #TotalAFCON2019 game against Tanzania 🇹🇿! Go Algeria! #TANALG #FootballTogether— jamel (@jamel81272567) July 1, 2019
I know someone who went all the way to Egypt to watch Tanzania v Algeria on the TV— Abbas (@AbbasHassan07) July 1, 2019
Algeria 3 Tanzania 0. Algeria vastly superior but still found it necessary to commit 23 fouls. They top the group with nine points and no goals concended -- just like their bitter rivals Egypt.— Brian Homewood (@brianhomewood) July 1, 2019
3 out of 3 wins for #Algeria as the Fennecs beat Tanzania 3-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations tonight. Two goals from @adamounas_37 (Napoli player) and one from the imposing @slimaniislam (Leicester, on loan to Fenerbahçe) Tournament winning form? #AFCON2019 @elkhedra 🇩🇿👏💪 pic.twitter.com/5sG3FHqzVy— Nabila Ramdani (@NabilaRamdani) July 1, 2019
Napoli midfielder Adam Ounas scored twice and picked up an assist on his first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations as Algeria maintained their 100% record with victory over Tanzania.#afcon #AFCON2019 #algeria pic.twitter.com/0xWeough4H— Kickstox (@Kickstox) July 1, 2019
Adam Ounas won the Man of the Match in the game between Tanzania and Algeria— #AFCON2019 (@ourAfricanFooty) July 1, 2019
2 Goals
1 Assists
1 Big chance created
3 Key Passes
2 Shots on target
5 Dribble Completed
77% Accurate passes
100% Long Balls
5 Duels Won
Attacking Threat#AFCON2019 #TANALG pic.twitter.com/jUObBlze22
Yesssssss so proud of u guys 💪😍— Herlyn.cage (@HerlynCage) July 1, 2019
Well done 👏👏👏 @slimaniislam @adamounas
congratulations 🇩🇿🇩🇿🇩🇿
Algeria beated Tanzania
03---00 pic.twitter.com/XMru7xBseq
👉Algeria 🇩🇿 are solid and real favourites. 💪— Goal Tanzania (@GoalTanzania) July 1, 2019
👉Senegal 🇸🇳 head dey there sef, dem gallant... 😂
👉Kenya 🇰🇪 can still make the next round 👀
👉Tanzania 🇹🇿 can try again in two years time. 😭 pic.twitter.com/koiLlVf50K
Algeria 2:0 Kenya— Rodgers Odhiambo (@rodgersotieno_o) July 1, 2019
Tanzania 2:3 Kenya
Kenya 0:3 Senegal
Qualification for knockout phase hangs on balance,tough group for Stars it has been but a good outing in totality.
Olunga.M
Okumu.J
Ouma.E
Arive.J
Matasi.P my best performers. pic.twitter.com/Xe2qiawztL
Remember Algeria scored two goals, Senegal had three and Tanzania two. We've a deplorable defense. #KENSEN— Peetah™ (@Pitahnjuguna1) July 1, 2019
Against Algeria we were absolutely horrible, against Tanzania we toiled, against Senegal, we've played a far much superior game... save for the 3 unforced errors. But that's football. Good game and no goals is naught— Mwirigi (@mwirigy) July 1, 2019
Algeria 🇩🇿 3 -- 0 Tanzania 🇹🇿— Assil sila💐 (@Assilsila2) July 1, 2019
👍👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/jHCRJaGhLV