Afcon 1978 winner Polo advises Ghana coach Akonnor on team selection

The former Hearts of Oak man has a word of advise for the new Black Stars coach

Former international Mohammed Polo has urged Black Stars coach CK Akonnor to look out for players who will be ready to sacrifice personal glory for team success.

Akonnor replaced James Kwasi Appiah as head coach of the West African nation in January.

He has been tasked to lead the team to victory at the 2021 (Afcon) and qualify Ghana for the 2022 World Cup in .

“He [Akonnor] must select players who are ready to die for each other," Polo, a member of Ghana's 1978 Afcon-winning side, told Ashh FM.

"He must have a team that cares less about who the captain is, who the goalkeeper or the top scorer is.

“This is the only thing for his squad to play like a team because in our time we were playing like a team.

“He must also ensure there is enough competition in the team; only players in good form are selected.

“In our time, there was a lot of competition in the team and that was one of the reasons that made us a formidable side."

Ghana have set their sight on breaking a 39-year trophyless drought to win Afcon in next year.

The last of their four titles came in 1982. In 1992, the Black Stars finished second, losing to Cote d’Ivoire in a penalty shoot-out. In 1996, Ghana reached the semi-final again, this time placing fourth after falling to Zambia in a third-place play-off.

The West Africans finished third and second respectively in 2008 and 2010 before making consecutive fourth-placed appearances at Gabon/Equatorial Guinea in 2012 and 2013.

At Equatorial Guinea 2015, Ghana, under former coach Avram Grant, came mighty close once again, this time losing to Cote d’Ivoire on penalties in the final.

In 2017, the Black Stars ended the tournament in fourth position but failed to make the quarter-finals of the championship for the first time since 2006 at 2019 where they succumbed to on penalties in the Round of 16.

The Black Stars are also looking to make a return to the World Cup, having missed out on the last gathering in in 2018.