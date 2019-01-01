AFC UNDER-16 CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIERS TO TAKE PLACE IN SINGAPORE

Singapore will be playing host to DPR Korea, Guam and Hong Kong in the upcoming Asian Football Confederation Under-16 Championship 2020 Qualifiers from 17 to 21 September.

Drawn into Group I, DPR Korea will play their first match against Guam on 17 September while Singapore take on Hong Kong later that day. The winner of the group at the end of the group stage will qualify directly for the finals, alongside other group winners and the four best runners-up across all groups.

Tickets go on sale starting 12pm on Saturday, 7 September 2019 at www.fas.org.sg/tickets.