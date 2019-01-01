AFC Olympic Qualifiers: Brace from Grace helps India ease past Indonesia

Grace Dangmei scored twice to help India earn three valuable points in the campaign opener...

defeated Indonesia 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Grace Dangmei (27', 67') in the AFC Olympic Qualifiers Round 2 in Mandalay, Myanmar on Wednesday afternoon.

The winners started taking control of proceedings right from the first whistle. They pressed high and did not allow Indonesia to settle in the game.

Sandhya Ranganathan and Dalima Chhiber occupied the left and right flnks respectively and were mostly using the wide areas to raid Indonesia's fort.

After a wonderful combination play in the wings Sanju put in a wonderful delivery for Grace who failed to connect to the cross. Minutes later, Indumathi Kathiresan had a crack at goal but Indonesia's keeper Riska Julianti was equal to the task.

Kathiresan continued to be at the thick of things as she once got a sight of goal in the 17th minute, but could not keep her shot on target.

India kept pressing for the opener and almost got their noses in front in the 24th minute when Sanju's cross from the left flank was cleared off the goal-line by a defender after a misunderstanding between the centre back and the goalkeeper.

But India did not have to wait long to draw first blood courtesy of individual brilliance by Sandhya Ranganathan. She galloped forward on the left wing, skipped past three defenders, and unleashed a shot which was blocked by Indonesia's centre-back. But the rebound fell for Grace who made no mistake to tap inside the net from sniffing distance within goal.

The second half started in the same vein with India enjoying the lion's share of possession. Sangita was the linchpin in midfield as she intercepted and broke down numerous Indonesian attacks and helped India regain possession.

In the 55th minute, Grace could have doubled her tally after she latched on to a low cross by Sanju but failed to keep her attempt on target.

In the 67th minute substitute Sumithra Ranganathan seized on an exquisite through ball by Indumathi but she was closed down by Julianti and a defender before she could fire a shot. After the melee, the ball was there for anyone's taking and it was Grace once again who made the most of the opportunity and slotted the ball into an empty net.

Indonesia sprang to life in the final quarter of the game but lack of creativity in the attacking third did not help their cause.

India will next lock horns against Nepal on April 6.