AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo extends stay at the Den ahead of derby

AFC coach Casa Mbungo has extended his contract with the club.

Goal exclusively reported last week that Ingwe had started negotiations to keep the Rwandan tactician at the Den for a longer period.

And on Saturday, the club has confirmed the decision to keep Mbungo for another season.

“Our head coach Andre Casa Mbungo has extended his contract by one more year to June 2021. The office has confidence in his ability to deliver better results with the team.”

