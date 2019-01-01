AFC Cup roundup; Home United and Tampines Rovers record victories

Home United

Home United aren't having the best of seasons be it domestically or in the AFC Cup but managed to defeat Lao Toyota 1-0. The solitary goal came through Abdil Qaiyyim with a well-timed header from a free-kick. It was a good result considering the fact that the Protectors were without key players in Shahril Ishak and Song Ui-Young.

Home had earlier drawn 1-1 with Indonesia Liga 1 runners-up Makassar and lost 5-0 to Philippine National League runners-up . The win moved the runners-up to third in Group H on four points, one point behind leaders Kaya and Makassar.

Tampines Rovers

Elsewhere, Tampines Rovers transferred their impressive domestic form over to the AFC Cup as they came from behind to defeat Nagaworld 5-1 at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium. Although the Stags conceded first, they responded by netting five goals to remain unbeaten in the competition and lead group F.

Jordan Webb, Zehrudin Mehmedovic, Mirza Delimedjac and Ryutaro Megumi were all on target for the Tampines based side as the club continues their positive run.