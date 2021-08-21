AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC crash out, how can ATK Mohun Bagan qualify for the next round?

Goal takes you through the various permutations and combinations for ATK Mohun Bagan to reach the knockout round...

ATK Mohun Bagan registered a brilliant comeback to beat Maziya S&RC 3-1 in matchday 2 in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup at the Maldives national football stadium, Male, on Saturday.

The Maldivian side led 1-0 at half-time thanks to a strike by Aisam Ibrahim (24') from a counter-attack. However, Antonio Habas' men turned the table in the second half with Liston Colaco's (47') equaliser followed by Roy Krishna (63') putting his side into the lead and Manvir Singh bagging the insurance goal in the 76th minute.

Bengaluru FC crashed out of the AFC Cup 2021 group stage after managing a goalless draw in their second game of the group against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings.

Why did Bengaluru crash out of the AFC Cup after their second match?

After losing their opening fixture 0-2 against fellow Indian Super League (ISL) side ATK Mohun Bagan, the Blues had to win their second tie if they wanted to remain in the hunt for the knock-out spot. But the draw meant that the Marco Pezzaiuoli's side are now out of contention.

Bengaluru managed to pick just one point from two games. This means that even if the Blues win their third match, they can reach four points maximum.

Their final game of the group will be an inconsequential clash against local club Maziya S&RC on August 24.

How can ATK Mohun Bagan qualify to the knockout stage?

As a result of the win over Maziya S&RC, and having defeated Bengaluru FC 2-0 in the previous game, the Mariners have reclaimed the top spot in the group as they now have six points from two games. Bashundhara Kings are second with four points, after the Bangladesh Premier League champions followed up a 2-0 win over Maziya with a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC on Saturday.

As only one team from Group D can progress to the next round where they will face the winner of the Central Asia Zonal final, the Kolkata giants now only need to avoid a defeat against Bashundhara Kings in the final group game on Tuesday in order to the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals.

If Bagan lose against Bashundhara Kings, then the Bangladeshi club will go through.