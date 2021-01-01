AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC to now face Club Eagles in Maldives on May 11

The Blues were otherwise to lock horns with the winner of Abahani Dhaka Limited vs Club Eagles in their next AFC Cup fixture

Bengaluru FC's 2021 AFC Cup play-off fixture that was earlier postponed from April 28 will now take place on May 11.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's men had opened their qualification campaign with a 5-0 win over Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC in a preliminary round two tie at the GMC stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on April 14 and were to face the winner of Abahani Dhaka Limited vs Club Eagles.

However, with a countrywide lockdown and travel restrictions in Bangladesh forcing Abahani to withdraw from the tournament, the Indian Super League (ISL) outfit are now set to take on Club Eagles in Maldives on the rescheduled date.

UPDATE: Following Abahani Limited Dhaka's withdrawal from the 2021 AFC Cup Qualifiers, the Blues are set to face Club Eagles in their Playoff Stage encounter.



The fixture is, however, set to take place in Male, Maldives, on May 11 2021. #BluesInAsia #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/Q4bQGpF0Jc — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) April 30, 2021

"The sub-committee also agreed to award the Playoff Stage slot to Club Eagles, who will now face India’s JSW Bengaluru FC for a place in the AFC Cup Group D on May 11, 2021 in Maldives," Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed via a press note on Friday.

After the 5-0 win over Nepal Army on April 14, Pezzaiuoli had maintained that his focus is on building a better team for next season.

"Our training sessions have never been based on the opponents. We prepare on what we want to develop. The focus is on the next two weeks and because I don't work only for this group stage. I want to see a better team for the new season. Now for me, it's like a pre-season and I will take every minute with the team," he had stated.