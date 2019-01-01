AFC Cup 2019: Minerva Punjab's Sachin Badadhe - We are above Chennaiyin in terms of quality

The Minerva Punjab head coach is pleased with the performance of his team...

head coach Sachin Badadhe feels his team played well against in their first 2019 group game on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

There were no goals at the end of ninety minutes of footall but Badadhe is happy with the effort put in by his players.

"It was a really good game for us. In the first half, we had 4-5 chances that we missed. Looking at the situation - they are an ISL team and we are an team - we are really above them in quality.

"If you look at the stats, how many corners and freeekicks we received? Samuel (Lalmuanpuia) is a player who can make an impact through setpieces. Our corners were all very good," the head coach said.

"Playing away and getting a point is a good game for us. I'm happy with the work put in by Samuel and (Mahmoud) Al Amna. We focus on young talent. Thoiba and Makan - they were 16 and 17 year olds playing against ISL stars. And they did well."

The Indian coach insisted that the 2017-18 I-League champions did not play for a draw. "If you look at the defenders, they have done a good job. In the second half, they had only one good chance and our defenders were able to deal with them properly. We did not play for a draw. We had more chances and it showed."

