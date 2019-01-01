Adil Rami offers emotional response to Pamela Anderson's 'really disgusting' accusations

The Marseille star was branded a "monster" by his former partner and told that he should not be "the face of protecting women from domestic violence"

Adil Rami has offered an emotional response to the “really disgusting” accusations levelled at him by former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson.

The defender has been branded a “monster” by the American model and actress.

Anderson claims that Rami cheated on her throughout their two-year relationship.

She has also suggested that 33-year-old Rami should not be “the face of protecting women from domestic violence”.

The 51-year-old has called the World Cup-winning defender a liar and a narcissist and claimed to have been left “scared” of the Frenchman.

Rami has bided his time before presenting his side of the argument and is disappointed to have seen Anderson get so personal in what he considers to be “completely false” allegations.

Taking to his Instagram account, Rami said: “Hello everyone.

“Well, I have no choice, I'm sorry. I kept silent because I am shocked and it is very difficult to speak without interpreting every word. But I have too much on my heart.

“I will make it simple and super clear and as I said before I will not comment on the details of my life with Pamela. I want to tell you that these accusations of violence are completely false and I cannot let that go.

“Those who know me know who I am and my values. They know it's impossible and that I would never do that.

“If she wanted to hurt me, she chose well. She knows that my commitment to the cause of violence against women is something that is really important to me. This is really disgusting.

“Lying to keep a good relationship with her ex and her children is one thing, but using lies about violence to hurt me, it goes too far and it's unfair.

“Again I will not let these false accusations about me and my family go unanswered. All this is too serious.

“Here, I have said what I had to say from the heart. I let the pros take care of it now.”

Anderson released a series of statements through her social media channels.

One of those read: "I will leave now. He has tried all - He has sent flowers, letters - I did not accept.

"He showed up to my hotel. Security took him away. I have a body guard because he scares me. He has hurt me and threatened me many times. Some knew all along.

"[Photographer and director] David Lachapelle told me from the beginning that he was a liar. That he was not to be trusted.

"He told him to his face and looked at me and said. Pamela this is a fling. Don’t get your heart involved. I didn’t listen. I was not allowed to see David more after this. He cut my ‘crazy’ friends one by one out of my life.

"He should not be the face of protecting women from domestic violence. Or protecting women at all. He did this to improve image - only. He has no respect for any woman but his mother. And he lies to her too - they all lie. It’s very painful. I’m so, so sad. I will feel my feelings and move on."